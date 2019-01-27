Atletico Madrid confirm Martins loan to Monaco

Atletico Madrid on Sunday confirmed they have loaned Portuguese forward Martins to strugglers AS for the rest of the season.

The forward arrived in controversial fashion on a free transfer from de Portugal, over the summer, but has struggled to win a place in the side which is currently second in Spain's professional league --

Martins has made just eight league appearances, seven of which were as a substitute, and played four more games in other competitions, scoring one goal in the Copa del Rey, reports

The Spanish club confirmed the news on its official website, saying that Martins "faces a new challenge in his professional career and from Atletico Madrid we wish him a lot of luck."

Atletico are closing in on a deal to sign Chelsea's former Real Madrid striker, on loan with the move expected to be confirmed on Monday or Tuesday.

