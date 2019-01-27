Indonesia Masters: Chinese shuttlers defend mixed doubles title

-
ALSO READ
Indonesia's top shuttler Lilyana bids farewell in last international appearance
Sindhu in semis; Saina, Praneeth, Ashwini-Satwik exit Badminton Worlds
Badminton World: Saina, Ashwini-Satwik lose in quarters
Srikanth, Sindhu advance at China Open badminton
Sindhu, Srikanth enter China Open quarters
-
Defending champions Chinese top mixed doubles pair of Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong won the summit clash of the 2019 Indonesia Masters badminton championship here on Sunday.
The No. 1 mixed doubles pair defeated Indonesia's Tontowi Ahmad and Lilyana Natsir 19-21, 21-19 and 21-16 in 56 minutes, reports Xinhua news agency.
"Today's match was very tough as our Indonesian opponents are very determined to win so as to get an honourable result for the end of their partnership. So, we played carefully and saved the best for the last game," Zheng told a press conference.
With Huang at his side at the press conference, Zheng said that he and Huang had made extra efforts to avoid mistakes throughout the match, particularly in the third game.
"It was because the score was running neck-and-neck. We had to avoid mistakes that could benefit Tontowi and Lilyana," he added.
--IANS
kk/bg
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU