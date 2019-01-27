Indonesia Masters: Chinese shuttlers defend mixed doubles title

Defending champions Chinese top mixed doubles pair of and won the summit clash of the 2019 Masters championship here on Sunday.

The No. 1 mixed doubles pair defeated Indonesia's Tontowi and 19-21, 21-19 and 21-16 in 56 minutes, reports

"Today's match was very tough as our Indonesian opponents are very determined to win so as to get an honourable result for the end of their partnership. So, we played carefully and saved the best for the last game," Zheng told a press conference.

With Huang at his side at the press conference, Zheng said that he and Huang had made extra efforts to avoid mistakes throughout the match, particularly in the third game.

"It was because the score was running neck-and-neck. We had to avoid mistakes that could benefit Tontowi and Lilyana," he added.

