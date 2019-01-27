JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Sports

Ranji Trophy: Pujara's ton takes Saurashtra to the brink of victory

I'd love to judge a reality TV show: Divya Dutta

Business Standard

Indonesia Masters: Chinese shuttlers defend mixed doubles title

IANS  |  Jakarta 

Defending champions Chinese top mixed doubles pair of Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong won the summit clash of the 2019 Indonesia Masters badminton championship here on Sunday.

The No. 1 mixed doubles pair defeated Indonesia's Tontowi Ahmad and Lilyana Natsir 19-21, 21-19 and 21-16 in 56 minutes, reports Xinhua news agency.

"Today's match was very tough as our Indonesian opponents are very determined to win so as to get an honourable result for the end of their partnership. So, we played carefully and saved the best for the last game," Zheng told a press conference.

With Huang at his side at the press conference, Zheng said that he and Huang had made extra efforts to avoid mistakes throughout the match, particularly in the third game.

"It was because the score was running neck-and-neck. We had to avoid mistakes that could benefit Tontowi and Lilyana," he added.

--IANS

kk/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, January 27 2019. 18:32 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements