Djokovic beats Nadal for record-breaking 7th Australian Open title

After winning all his previous six finals, Serbia's clinched a record-breaking seventh title by trouncing Spain's 6-3, 6-2, 6-3 here on Sunday.

The world No.1 wrapped up his lopsided victory in just two hours and four minutes, reports news.

"To be standing now here in front of you today and managing to win this title and three out of four Slams is truly amazing. I am speechless," Djokovic said.

This seventh title moved Djokovic clear from Swiss and Australian Roy Emmerson, both of whom won the tournament six times, and prevented Nadal from becoming the first man in the Open era that began in 1968 to win each Grand Slam at least twice.

By the end of the first set, the 31-year-old Serb fired 12 winners to six from Nadal and committed just three unforced errors to 11 by the Spaniard.

Continuing the pattern in the second set, Djokovic sealed it having fired four aces, compared to Nadal's single one.

Djokovic, who was the favourite in the run-up to the final, broke the Spaniard's serve in the early going of the third set to bury any hope for Nadal.

The Mallorca-born star did not feel too comfortable with his service, having won just 51 percent of the first delivery's points, compared to Djokovic's 80.

The 2019 title is Djokovic's third consecutive Grand Slam success that brought his major trophies' tally to 15, two shy of Nadal and five adrift of Federer's record of 20 trophies.

Although there had been doubts about Nadal's fitness as he had not played a competitive tournament since and pulled out of the tournament with a thigh injury, he won all his previous matches in straight sets.

