Attack on Kejriwal: AAP to lodge official plaint

The (AAP) would file an official complaint against the attack on its chief on Monday, said here on Sunday.

" will file an official complaint on Monday with the police commissioner," Sisodia said and added it was a decision taken by the party.

Speaking to the media, he said the was trying to send out a message that anyone could attack the and escape.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal said he had been attacked nine times in last five years, with latest coming on Saturday when a man slapped him during a roadshow. He blamed the BJP for these attacks.

--IANS

nks/rs/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)