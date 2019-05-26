(ATTN ARITRA) Real challenge would be when ball won't swing: Boult

After helping his team thrash in a warm-up match ahead of here, said the real challenge for the pacers would be when the ball won't swing on flat English wickets.

Boult returned figures of 4/33 to bowl out for 179 in under 40 overs at the Kennington Oval on Saturday.

"Nice to see it swinging around a little bit," Boult told the International Council (ICC) after the game.

Boult, who made the most of the swing on offer to outfox Indian batsmen, admitted the challenge would be to deliver the goods on flatter wickets.

"But yeah, the biggest challenge will be when it's not swinging and not nipping around a little bit. How do we take wickets then? So we'll look at that. We know what early wickets do to the batting side.

"That is the basic plan, and for me, it's about pitching the ball up and swinging the ball around as much as it can," Boult said.

Boult, who was the joint leading wicket-taker in with 22 scalps, said he was unfazed by predictions of 500-plus scores.

"The ball hasn't really swung around as much, but I don't know if I'm going to make any drastic call like someone's going to make 500," he concluded.

