Australian newspaper prints rival's pages by mistake

One of Australia's most popular tabloids has blamed a error after pages from a rival appeared in its Thursday

The Sydney-based accidentally printed two pages of the Morning Herald, reports the

The pages include a letter calling for action to tackle climate change.

has apologised for the mistake and said it happened during the production process.

"Both papers share the same facility in Sydney's west," it said in a statement posted to "We apologise for any confusion this has caused."

The mistake was spotted by a number of readers who were quick to see the funny side.

"No need to apologise," wrote Morning Herald "Having some (Herald) pages is a reader bonus."

"Might have been someone's last day on the job," a user said.

"Extreme cost cutting? From sharing facilities to now sharing (the) same newspaper," another wrote.

