Australian opposition elects new leader

Australia's Labor on Monday chose as its new leader after the party suffered an upset in the nation's

Previous leader resigned on May 18, immediately after conceding the election to Scott Morrison, the reported.

Albanese, a veteran politician, was elected unopposed as his successor.

He vowed to rebuild Labor's vote, saying on Monday: "I am up for a hard job. I am up for hard work.

"I intend to do my best to work with the Australian people to ensure that we elect a next time."

Last week, described the election loss as "devastating", after months of opinion polls had indicated that Labor was expected to win.

The 56-year-old from has held senior positions in past Labor governments.

He previously lost the last ballot for the Labor leadership to Shorten in 2013.

The party's former deputy Tanya Plibersek, Chris Bowen, and rising were also eyed as potential leaders, but all last week.

--IANS

ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)