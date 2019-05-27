SC declines relief to BSP MP in rape case

JUST IN
IANS  |  New Delhi 

The Supreme Court on Monday declined newly-elected BSP MP Atul Rai's plea, seeking protection from arrest till the end of the general elections on May 23, in a rape case.

Rai, who has been absconding since the registration of the rape case, preferred to withdraw his petition.

In an FIR registered at a police station in Varanasi on May 1, a college student accused the BSP MP from Ghosi in Uttar Pradesh, of having sexually assaulted her.

Rai's counsel contended that the case was politically-motivated to prevent the BSP leader from campaigning in the just-concluded general elections, and eventually sabotage his poll prospects.

Rai won the Ghosi seat defeating his nearest BJP rival and sitting MP Hari Narayan Rajbhar by 1,22,018 votes in the Lok Sabha elections.

