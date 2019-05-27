SC declines relief to BSP MP in rape case

The on Monday declined newly-elected Atul Rai's plea, seeking protection from arrest till the end of the on May 23, in a rape case.

Rai, who has been absconding since the registration of the rape case, preferred to withdraw his petition.

In an FIR registered at a police station in on May 1, a college student accused the from Ghosi in Uttar Pradesh, of having sexually assaulted her.

Rai's contended that the case was politically-motivated to prevent the from campaigning in the just-concluded general elections, and eventually sabotage his poll prospects.

Rai won the Ghosi seat defeating his nearest BJP rival and sitting MP by 1,22,018 votes in the Lok Sabha elections.

--IANS

ss/akk/rtp

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)