Gambhir demands actions against those who attacked Muslim man

Cricketer-turned-politician and the BJP's East MP on Monday condemned the attack on a Muslim man in Haryana's Gurugram and demanded exemplary action against the culprits.

"In Gurugram Muslim man told to remove skull cap, chant It is deplorable. Exemplary action needed by Gurugram authorities. We are a secular nation where where writes 'o palan hare, nirgun aur nyare' and Rakeysh On Mehra gave us the song 'arziyaan' in 6," said in a tweet.

His remarks came after a video went viral in which a Muslim man was purportedly seen in Gurugram being asked to remove his skull cap and to chant 'Jai Shri Ram:.

The has registered a case. The police has also taken the CCTV footage to identify the culprits.

No one has been arrested yet.

--IANS

aks/akk/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)