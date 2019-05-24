JUST IN
Australian PM Scott Morrison calls Modi

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Australian Prime Scott Morrison called up his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi to congratulate him on winning the Lok Sabha elections and sought to boost bilateral ties, according to an official statement.

According to the statement, Morrison on Thursday mentioned that India attaches great significance to further strengthening its relations with Australia.

"He highlighted that India and Australia are both strong and vibrant democracies and with our expanding economic engagement, increasing high level interactions and strong people-to-people ties, the momentum generated in our relations would continue further," it said.

Modi also congratulated Morrison for guiding his Liberal-National Coalition Party to victory in recently concluded elections in Australia and reiterated his invitation to him to visit India.

Fri, May 24 2019.

