Trump sees 'great things' for US-India ties

US has said that he sees "great things" for India-US relations with the electoral victory of in the elections.

Congratulating Modi and the ruling (BJP) on their "BIG election victory", Trump said in a tweet on Thursday that he looked "forward to continuing our important work together".

"Great things are in store for the US- partnership with the return of PM Modi at the helm," he added.

Modi led the BJP to a historic victory in the elections with the party securing more seats than it did in the 2014 polls.

