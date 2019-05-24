UN looks forward to working with Modi: Spokesperson

The UN looks forward to working with Modi, who is set to begin a second term after his party's election victory, according to Stephane Dujarric, the for

"The and him (Modi) have an especially strong relationship when it comes to issues around climate change," Dujarric told reporters on Thursday.

"We, obviously, very much look forward to working with Modi," he added.

Dujarric said that a conversation between Modi and Guterres has not been scheduled because there were procedures to be completed.

Modi has to be formally elected its leader by the Bharatiya Janata Party's members of the and has to invite him to form the government.

Garces "congratulates and the people of as well as all newly elected representatives in this election and she looks forward to continuing to work with in the months to come", her said.

Grayley said that Espinosa had met Modi when she was in India last year.

"Her interaction and cooperation with India is a very good one," she added.

While Garces would be writing to congratulate, she would be looking forward to congratulating him in person if she got the opportunity, Grayley added.

( can be reached at and followed on Twitter @arulouis)

--IANS

al/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)