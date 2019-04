An average 20 per cent polling was reported in the elections in during the first two hours till around 9.30 a.m. on Tuesday.

has 26 seats and over 4.51 crore voters are eligible to vote.

Narendra Modi, and voted in early in the day.

--IANS

desai/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)