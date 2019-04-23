Bengal polls over 16% votes in 5 LS seats in 2 hrs

Over one lakh voters cast their votes in the first two hours of polling in on Tuesday as 16 per cent was reported till 9 a.m. in the third phase of the seven-phased polling in the state.

Long queues of men and women of various age groups could be seen outside the polling booths in most places in Balurghat, North and South Malda, Jangipur and Mushidabad.

Barring a few incidents of sporadic violence and EVM failures, polling has been largely peaceful since 7 a.m. will continue till 6 p.m.

The overall polling percentage at 9 a.m. was 16.94, with Balurghat recording 17.28, Malda North 16.11, Malda south 16.22, Jangipur 17.54 and 17.54, an said.

A total of 80,23,846 voters are eligible to register their choice in 8,528 polling stations that will decide the fate of 61 candidates, six of whom were women.

Altogether 324 companies of central force personnel have been deployed in the state, covering over 92 per cent of the polling stations across the five constituencies.

The CAPF deployment has been highest in district (96 per cent) followed by Malda (91.4 per cent).

Crude bombs were hurled outside polling stations by bike-bourne miscreants in Malda South constituency's Kaliachawk, known for its history of political violence. No one could be identified as the miscreants were wearing helmets.

Following the incident, a large number of state police and central force personnel rushed to the spot.

In Malda North seat, faulty were reported in a few polling stations stalling for sometime.

In Mushidabad's Domkal, the husband of a Trinamool was allegedly beaten up. Members of the state ruling party blamed backed goons for the incident.

The Balurghat constituency is witnessing an intense battle between sitting Arpita Ghosh, BJP's Sukanta Majumdar and Ranen Barman of the (RSP), a constituent of the Left Front.

In Jangipur, former Pranab Mukherjee's son of the faces a tough battle as he seeks a hat-trick of wins from the constituency, which had sent his father to the Parliament twice.

The Trinamool nominee is Khalilur Rahaman, while the has given ticket to Mafuja Khatun, the party's only Muslim woman candidate in this election. of the CPI(M) is also in the fray.

The tussle in Malda North is between cousins of the Congress and incumbent Mausam Noor, who had won on a Congress ticket in 2014 but had deflected to Trinamool in Januray this year.

The candidate from Malda North is another turncoat, Khagen Murmu, who crossed over from the CPI-M. The party has nominated

In Malda South, Congress veteran and sitting Choudhury, the father of Isha Khan Choudhury, is up against Trinamool's Md Moazzem Hossain and Sreerupa of the The CPI-M has not put up a candidate from here and is supporting Abu Hasem.

In 2014, the Congress had bagged Malda North, Malda South and Jangipur, while Balurghat went to the Trinamool and had a CPI-M winner.

According to an analysis by the Election Watch and the (ADR), 11 of the 61 candidates have assets worth over Rs 1 crore, while 15 (25 per cent) have declared criminal cases against their names.

The subsequent phases of polls will be held on April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19.

The votes will be counted on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)