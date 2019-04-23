Modi, Shah vote; Voter ID stronger than IED, says PM

and (BJP) voted on Tuesday here in the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency, with Modi saying that Voter ID was stronger than the IED used by terrorists.

After casting his vote, a beaming Modi walked to greet cheering crowds near the polling booth in Ranip area. He flashed his inked finger to them.

Speaking to the media, said people must vote in large numbers as the power of the Voter ID was stronger than the improvised (IED) used by terrorists.

"Terrorists' weapon is IED while democracy's strength is Voter ID. I believe that the power of Voter ID is much more stronger than the IED. Understand the importance of Voter ID and vote in large numbers," he said.

Modi said voters of were wise and knew who to vote for. "They know the difference between good and bad."

He said the feeling one gets after voting was akin to what one feels after a holy dip during Kumbh.

Modi asked the youths and first-time voters to exercise their franchise. "I welcome the youths for their active participation in making a decisive government."

earlier met his mother at her residence.

is the BJP candidate from Gandhinagar, which was earlier represented in the Lok Sabha by party veteran who was not re-nominated by the party this time.

Shah voted at a polling booth in in Naranpura of Ahmedabad.

Voting is on Tuesday across 117 Lok Sabha constituencies spread over 15 states and Union Territories in the third - and largest - phase of the seven-phase electoral exercise. All 26 constituencies in are voting on Tuesday.

--IANS

spk/mr/pg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)