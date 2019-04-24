B-Town celebs wish Sachin Tendulkar on birthday

On Sachin Tendulkar's 46th birthday on Wednesday, Bollywood personalities like Lata Mangeshkar, Anil and Shahid wished the by calling him a "legend of legends".

Here's what celebrities tweeted about Tendulkar, also known as Master Blaster:

Lata Mangeshkar: Namaskar ko janamdin ki bahut bahut shubhkaamanayein aur aashirwad. Ishwar aapko hamesha khush rakhe. (Prayers and gratitude on your birthday. May God always keep you happy).

Anil Kapoor: A very happy birthday to the man who continues to inspire millions! Once a legend, always a legend...Will always have immense respect and admiration for you Sachin.

Shahid Kapoor: Happy birthday to the legend of legends Sachin.

Saqib Saleem: Happy birthday Godji.

Abhishek Bachchan: To the greatest, happy birthday! Sachin.

Riteish Deshmukh: Wishing the most loved man. Sachin a very happy birthday -- happiness, love and good health.

Huma Qureshi: Happy birthday to one and only Sachin.

Madhur Bhandarkar: Happy birthday master blaster Sachin.

