B-Town celebs wish Sachin Tendulkar on birthday

On Sachin Tendulkar's 46th birthday on Wednesday, Bollywood personalities like Lata Mangeshkar, Anil Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor wished the iconic cricketer by calling him a "legend of legends".
Here's what celebrities tweeted about Tendulkar, also known as Master Blaster:
Lata Mangeshkar: Namaskar Sachin Tendulkar. Aap ko janamdin ki bahut bahut shubhkaamanayein aur aashirwad. Ishwar aapko hamesha khush rakhe. (Prayers and gratitude on your birthday. May God always keep you happy).
Anil Kapoor: A very happy birthday to the man who continues to inspire millions! Once a legend, always a legend...Will always have immense respect and admiration for you Sachin.
Shahid Kapoor: Happy birthday to the legend of legends Sachin.
Saqib Saleem: Happy birthday Godji.
Abhishek Bachchan: To the greatest, happy birthday! Sachin.
Riteish Deshmukh: Wishing the most loved man. Sachin a very happy birthday -- happiness, love and good health.
Huma Qureshi: Happy birthday to one and only Sachin.
Madhur Bhandarkar: Happy birthday master blaster Sachin.
