Indian film personalities hail IAF air strikes in Pakistan

Lata Mangeshkar, and Kumar are some of the Indian film personalities who hailed the Indian armed forces for carrying out air strikes on terror launch pads in on Tuesday.

The strike comes amid heightened tension between and following the February 14 suicide attack by Pakistan-based terror group in Kashmir's district that killed 40 CRPF soldiers.

The celebrities took to to share their reactions.

"I have been watching since morning and I'm very happy that our armed forces are so prepared and strong. I always say that is there because of our armed forces. We live in this country and are very fortunate," Mangeshkar told a channel.

"Respect @IAF_MCC .. !!!," Salman wrote on

Kumar said he is proud of the for "destroying terror camps".

"Enter their territory and hit them! Quiet no more! #IndiaStrikesBack," he wrote on

praised the IAF and tweeted "Mess with the best, die like the rest". He tagging in his tweet.

wrote, "#BharatMataKiJai" and followed it with a reply to Rahul Gandhi's response to the air strikes, saying "Today will be a good day to start saluting @narendramodi too."



said, "Yay! May the force be with the INDIAN FORCES!"



wrote, "Extremely proud of our #IndianAirForce. Salutes to the brave pilots of IAF.""Salute to the #IndianAirForce for their indomitable spirit in keeping our country safe! Let us all pray for their safety. Jai Hind," Dutt wrote.

South stars-turned-politicians Rajinikanth and also hailed the strikes.

"BRAVO INDIA!" tweeted Rajinikanth.

is proud of its heroes, wrote Haasan on the microblogging.

"Our 12 return safely home after wreaking havoc on terrorist camps in .. I salute their valour," he added.

"Uri" star , Vivek Oberoi, Sonu Sood, and wrote "Jai Hind".

Filmmaker thanked the IAF for their service.

"You are fighting to protect and save us by destroying and finishing terror camps - Thank You IAF. Jai Hind," Dholakia wrote.

Strikes involving several fighter jets of the IAF successfully destroyed camps belonging to Pakistan-based terror outfits in Balakot in province.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)