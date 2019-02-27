Lata Mangeshkar announces Rs 1 crore help to Indian Army

will donate Rs one crore to the to honour the soldiers who were martyred in terror attack, her brother said in a statement.

Master Smruti Pratishthan Charitable Trust will also donate Rs five lakh, he announced.

"We salute the sacrifice of those who stand at the borders for our welfare. This is our humble contribution," said.

The cheque will be given at the Master Smruti Pratishthan Awards ceremony at the Shanmukhananda Hall, on April 24.

Forty CRPF soldiers were killed and five others critically injured when a suicide bomber rammed a vehicle laden with explosives into their bus on February 14.

The Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) has claimed responsibility for the attack on the convoy of 78 vehicles that was on its way from to

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)