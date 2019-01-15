Baba Ramdev may head vedic university

The government has given in-principle approval to a vedic university to be established at the central level, which will be run by the -- the brainchild of guru Baba Ramdev, IANS has learnt.

The issue was discussed between Union Human Resource Development and representatives of Baba last week, according to informed sources.

"The matter was discussed in a meeting with representatives and the Baba has expressed his intention to become the of the university and made the offer to bear the expenses," the source told IANS.

--IANS

vn/nir

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)