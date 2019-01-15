Baba Ramdev may head vedic university

-
The government has given in-principle approval to a vedic university to be established at the central level, which will be run by the consumer goods giant Patanjali -- the brainchild of Yoga guru Baba Ramdev, IANS has learnt.
The issue was discussed between Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar and representatives of Baba Ramdev last week, according to informed sources.
"The matter was discussed in a meeting with Patanjali representatives and the Minister. Baba Ramdev has expressed his intention to become the chairperson of the university and made the offer to bear the expenses," the source told IANS.
--IANS
vn/nir
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
