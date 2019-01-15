IIT KGP, University of Alberta collaborate for joint doctoral degree programme

(IIT) and University of (UoA), one of Canada's top ranking university, have inked a pact to explore opportunities for a joint doctoral degree programme.

In the programme, students will be working on collaborative projects and co-supervised by faculty members at both institutions, an IIT release said on Tuesday.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed on Monday.

The special scheme from (SERB) and UoA will be explored where doctoral students at IIT KGP may receive funding for up to 12 months, to pursue joint research at UoA, the release said.

--IANS

ssp/pgh/vm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)