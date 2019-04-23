Bamboo replaces plastic, giving Goa polls an eco-touch

Electioneering in had a green touch to it this time round, with products replacing plastic items, as far as bulk of poll-related paraphernalia is concerned.

According to Kunal, the focus this time round was to keep the electioneering as plastic-free as possible and utilise eco-friendly material in the poll process.

"We have used baskets made of Even the thread was largely made from These were all made by artisans from We had procured them through So it has been a very welcome change for this election," said.

Poll-related material was given to official polling teams in the fancy bamboo-woven bags when they departed to their respective polling stations on Monday evening, rather than in standard plastic containers as has been the norm for the past elections.

Even the thread, which was used to tie poll paraphernelia was made of woven bamboo splinters.

"Even during the voter education exercise, we were trying to discard the use of plastic materials. Our banners were made of cloth rather than flex items. So we had minimised the use of plastic items and maximised the use of eco-friendly materials," said.

Elections for two Lok Sabha seats and three assembly bypolls were held in on April 23.

--IANS

maya/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)