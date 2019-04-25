Bangladesh court seeks mobile towers radiation report

A court has directed the country's telecom regulator to submit a report on the impact of from tens of thousands of towers.

The court issued the order following a writ petition seeking the court's directive to the regulator for measures to minimize impact on people and the environment, reported

The Telecom Regulatory Commission (BTRC) was given four months to submit the report.

Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh, a local rights body, filed the petition as a public interest litigation with the court following reports that the towers have been emitting detrimental for human health.

Bangladesh's operators have currently over 35,000 towers.

The total number of Bangladesh's subscribers reached over 158 million at the end of February with the addition of 1.449 million new users in the first two months of this year, statistics from the country's telecom regulator showed.

