Bangladesh court seeks mobile towers radiation report

A Bangladesh court has directed the country's telecom regulator to submit a report on the impact of radiation from tens of thousands of mobile phone towers.
The court issued the order following a writ petition seeking the court's directive to the regulator for measures to minimize radiation impact on people and the environment, reported Xinhua news agency.
The Bangladesh Telecom Regulatory Commission (BTRC) was given four months to submit the report.
Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh, a local rights body, filed the petition as a public interest litigation with the court following reports that the towers have been emitting radiation detrimental for human health.
Bangladesh's mobile phone operators have currently over 35,000 towers.
The total number of Bangladesh's mobile phone subscribers reached over 158 million at the end of February with the addition of 1.449 million new users in the first two months of this year, statistics from the country's telecom regulator showed.
