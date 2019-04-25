Rediscovering treks of Kedarnath, Badrinath

For centuries, pilgrims trekked hundreds of miles to visit and shrines nestled in the range of Himalayas in

Most of these routes, also undertaken by Adi Shankracharya, vanished after roads were built right up to and Gaurikund, the base camp of

And now, the (SDRF) of the Police has undertaken a new initiative to rediscover these treks that were lost in the vagaries of time.

A 13-member team, headed by Sanjay Upreti, has been sent to Kedarnath- areas, said of Police

"Only 70 years ago, pilgrims used to trek to reach Badrinath and shrines. But after roads were built, these routes were lost. We have made a new initiative to retrace these treks," said Kumar.

The SDRF team, which started its journey on April 20 from Lakshman Jhula area in Rishikesh, has already reached Thakra village near town on the borders of Rudraprayag and Pauri districts, covering a distance of more than 140 km along the

"Tomorrow, we will reach Rudraprayag area from where we will divide the team in two to undertake Kedarnath and Badrinath routes in different directions," said Upreti from Thakra village.

The team members, including two women, are carrying ancient literature besides torches and ropes. They will take help of the global positioning system (GPS) to relocate these treks. "We are also taking the help of villagers and sadhus to find these treks," said Upreti.

"If our mission is successful, it will give a boost to the religious and adventure tourism in the area," said Kumar.

A detailed report will be prepared after the team returns, said Kumar.

