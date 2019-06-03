ECB's chief executive launches Ashis Ray's book on WCs

" World Cup: The Indian Challenge" - a book on the history of the tournament from an Indian perspective by veteran broadcaster and - has been formally unveiled by the and Board,

The event took place on May 29 at the annual summit of the UK-based Business Group at the in London. Speaking at the function, Harrison said: "I am much looking forward to reading the book."

Asked to elaborate on his effort, Ray requested the audience to read it, but remarked "it will be a tale of two World Cups" as climatic conditions could be different between the first and the second half of the competition.

Published by Bloomsbury, the book takes the readers through India's beautiful journey witnessed ever since won the 60-over held in England in 1975.

The book reviews all tournaments from 1975 to 2015 and also previews the ongoing in England and

All matches of India, since the inaugural 44 years ago, are recorded as well as every semi-final and final regardless of whether featured in them or not.

The book is also available online.

--IANS

aak/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)