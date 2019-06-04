Bank fraud cases rose during NDA's 1st term: Congress

Alleging that cases rose during the NDA government's first term, the on Tuesday said it hoped the BJP will take tougher steps and rectify the system.

In a series of tweets, said that during the first tenure of the Modi government, frauds amounted to Rs 1 lakh crore while people like and fled the country.

Surjewala added: "According to latest data by RBI, in 2018-19 alone, there has been a of Rs 71,500 crore."

--IANS

rbe/ksk/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)