Bank fraud cases rose during NDA's 1st term: Congress

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Alleging that bank fraud cases rose during the NDA government's first term, the Congress on Tuesday said it hoped the BJP will take tougher steps and rectify the banking system.

In a series of tweets, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said that during the first tenure of the Modi government, bank frauds amounted to Rs 1 lakh crore while people like Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi fled the country.

Surjewala added: "According to latest data by RBI, in 2018-19 alone, there has been a bank fraud of Rs 71,500 crore."

First Published: Tue, June 04 2019. 13:10 IST

