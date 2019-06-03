JUST IN
BCCI announces Team India's 2019-20 home season

IANS  |  Mumbai 

Team India will play a total of 12 Twenty20 Internationals, nine ODIs and five Tests in its 2019-20 home season, the Board of Control of Cricket in India announced on Monday.

India will start their season with a series against South Africa, where the Proteas will play three T20Is and as many Tests with the season starting on September 15 in Dharamsala.

Later, Bangladesh, Zimbabwe, West Indies and Australia will also tour India during their respective season schedule, which will extend till March 2020.

While Bangladesh will play three T20Is and two Tests, West Indies will arrive in India in December for three T20Is and as many ODIs while Zimbabwe will get their first ever bilateral series in India since 2002. Zimbabwe will then indulge in a three-match T20I rubber with the men in blue, followed by Australia, who will play three ODIs.

South Africa will also make their second visit, this time to play three ODIs.

--IANS

