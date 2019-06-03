(ISL) champions has said its latest BFC football schools centre will soon be functional at the Shantigram Football Ground, here. It will be the first BFC football school outside

It has 14 centres in Bengaluru and the number is set to rise to 35 after a recent tie-up with Sporthood.

"We're proud to announce our first centre outside During the summer camp earlier this year, we had classes in The move to highlights another step towards harnessing the talent from outside We hope to identify children with potential and add them to our academy through BFC schools," said Naushad Moosa, club's of Youth Development, on Monday.

Hailing the move, Ranjeev Mahindru, ( region), Township & Real Estate Company, said, "Exposure to latest training and mentorship could be a defining development for aspiring footballers in Ahmedabad and neighbouring areas."

Beginning June 4, classes will be held on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays between 6 pm and 7 pm for children aged 5 to 16 years.

The programme will be conducted by licenced youth coaches of the club, who will monitor progress of players, while also following the technical curriculum provided by the club's of youth development.

--IANS

kk/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)