Thousands mourn Jose Antonio Reyes at funeral

Thousands of people attended the funeral of former Real and Atletico football star on Monday.

The died aged 35 in a near his hometown Utrera in the southern Spanish province of on June 1, reports news.

His coffin was covered with the flag of Sevilla FC, the club where he grew up and where he made his debut as a pro, as well as Spain's national flag.

Two days of mourning were declared after the death of Reyes, who had made 21 appearances with the Spanish national team and also played for several European clubs, including Arsenal and Benfica.

All the flags in Utrera were flown at half-mast on the day of his funeral. Scores of residents and supporters lined up along the streets to offer their condolences to his bereaved family.

Antonio Fermín Díaz released a statement in response to the outpouring of support.

He expressed sincere gratitude to all the people, entities, institutions, clubs from around the world and especially the

--IANS

kk/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)