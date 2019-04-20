Bairstow to leave IPL for England World Cup camp

(SRH) opener on Saturday confirmed that he will leave the ongoing edition of the (IPL) after his team's game against (CSK) on April 23 to join for

It means Bairstow will play two more games for -- one against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to be played on Sunday and the other against CSK in Chennai on Tuesday.

"We get back after the Chennai game on April 23. Then we've got camp. We then play in the five-ODI series and then we've got two warm-up matches in which we play and And then we go into the World Cup," Bairstow told reporters ahead of the KKR match here.

"It's a lot of leading into the World Cup," he added.

Bairstow has been among the top scorers for Hyderabad, having amassed 365 runs in eight games so far at an average of 52.14, including a hundred and a fifty. He is currently on the fifth spot in the list of highest run-getters in this IPL edition. Bairstow's teammate is leading the chart with 450 runs from eight games.

"So far, it has gone pretty well to be in the top 5 batsmen. It's been very pleasing to score runs and contribute to the team," Bairstow said while speaking about his debut IPL performance for the Hyderabad-based franchise.

The explosive England batsman feels that the people have been a little harsh on the middle-order of "We have fantastic players. David and I have done fairly good job at the top which didn't give much time for the middle-order to get the momentum. There is who is one of the greatest players in the world. Then you have Yusuf and others who are good and have done well in the past to help the team reach the finals," he said.

SRH are currently at the fifth spot with eight points in eight games.

After camp, England will face in a lone ODI on May 3. They will then face in a limited overs series, comprising one T20I and five ODIs, starting May 5.

They will then play two warm-up matches against and on May 25 and 27 before starting their campaign in the tournament opener against at The Oval on May 30.

