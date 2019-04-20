JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Sports

Consumer confidence recovers in April: Study

AgustaWestland: Court rejects Sushen Gupta's bail

Business Standard

Rajasthan ask Mumbai to bat (Toss)

IANS  |  Jaipur 

Rajasthan Royals' skipper Steve Smith won the toss and opted to bowl against Mumbai Indians in their Indian Premier League (IPL) clash at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, here on Saturday.

The hosts made three changes to their playing eleven as Smith, Riyan Parag and Ben Stokes replaced Jos Buttler, Ish Sodhi and Rahul Tripathi, while Mayank Markande came in for Jayant Yadav in the Mumbai team.

While Mumbai sit at the second place in the points table, Rajasthan lie at the seveth spot after winning just two out of their eight games.

Playing XI

Rajasthan Royals: Steven Smith (captain), Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Ashton Turner, Stuart Binny, Riyan Parag, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Dhawal Kulkarni

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Ben Cutting, Rahul Chahar, Mayank Markande, Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah

--IANS

kk/arm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, April 20 2019. 15:46 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU