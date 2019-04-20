Rajasthan ask Mumbai to bat (Toss)

-
Rajasthan Royals' skipper Steve Smith won the toss and opted to bowl against Mumbai Indians in their Indian Premier League (IPL) clash at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, here on Saturday.
The hosts made three changes to their playing eleven as Smith, Riyan Parag and Ben Stokes replaced Jos Buttler, Ish Sodhi and Rahul Tripathi, while Mayank Markande came in for Jayant Yadav in the Mumbai team.
While Mumbai sit at the second place in the points table, Rajasthan lie at the seveth spot after winning just two out of their eight games.
Playing XI
Rajasthan Royals: Steven Smith (captain), Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Ashton Turner, Stuart Binny, Riyan Parag, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Dhawal Kulkarni
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Ben Cutting, Rahul Chahar, Mayank Markande, Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah
