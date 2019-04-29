JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Cinema-Showbiz

My vote is my voice: Rithvik Dhanjani

Helo hits 4 cr users in India, aims 300% growth in 2019

Business Standard

Be a part of the change, urges Arjun Kapoor

IANS  |  Mumbai 

Actor Arjun Kapoor on Monday urged everyone to cast their vote to bring about the changes they want to see.

Arjun cast his vote for the Lok Sabha elections here.

He said: "Everyone who is sitting at home, checking Internet and Twitter, thinking that there should be change in India...every citizen should participate in voting so that they can be a part of the change.

"Like the saying goes, 'The leaders you get is what you deserve'. Make sure you make your vote count. Every vote matters. This year's elections are really important to make sure we have a better future than what we had for the last so many years.

"India is counted as the biggest democracy in the world. We must vote."

Asked about the issues that need focus, Arjun said: "If we start talking about this, it might take the whole day. We should think about voting."

Arjun was among a slew of celebrities who came out and cast their vote, urging others to follow suit.

On the work front, Arjun is busy with projects like "Panipat", "Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar" and "India's Most Wanted".

--IANS

iv/rb/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, April 29 2019. 15:44 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU