'Avengers: Endgame' zooms past Rs 150 cr in India

"Avengers: Endgame" is unstoppable at the Indian box office, where it has surpassed Rs 157 crore in its opening weekend.

"'Avengers: Endgame' had a spectacular weekend at the Indian box office, collecting Rs 157.20 nett in three days. The movie collected Rs 52.70 cr nett on Sunday," read a statement issued on behalf of the makers.

The film, released on April 26, features Hollywood biggies like Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, and suiting up as the world's favourite superheroes.

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) have embraced the film the world over.

According to trade Taran Adarsh, it has written "history" with its "record-breaking, blockbuster weekend".

"Unimaginable, unbelievable, unprecedented... Friday Rs 53.10 crore, Saturday Rs 51.40 crore, Sunday Rs 52.70 crore. Total: Rs 157.20 cr nett box office collection. business," Adarsh tweeted.

He compared it to last year's "Avengers: Infinity War", pointing out that it had made Rs 94.30 crore from 2,000 screens in its opening weekend. Whereas, "...Endgame" has raked in Rs 157.20 cr from 2,845 screens.

Globally, the movie, directed by and Anthony Russo, has minted $1.2 billion.

