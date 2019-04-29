Film stars vote with pride, show off inked finger (2nd Lead)

The Bachchans, the Roshans, the Khans, the Devgns and a stream of other celebrities voted in the fourth phase of the elections here in on Monday and urged others to step out and make their vote count.

Megastar stepped out with wife Jaya, son and daughter-in-law to cast their votes, looking cool and calm in white.

Filmmaker also turned up with his wife Pinky, daughter in tow. Hrithik's former came out to vote with his son Zayed and daughter

brought along her two-year-old son to cast her vote.

Adding some colour and drama to a polling booth here was Ranveer Singh, who sported eclectic sunglasses and bright clothes.

wore a sari, and even Urmila Matondkar, the candidate from the North seat, chose a desi avatar to cast a vote.

Actors and also cast their vote, as did Jonas, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor, Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Varun Dhawan, Rekha, Kiran Rao, Shankar Mahadevan, Paresh Rawal, Ravi Kishan, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Kailash Kher, Mahesh Bhatt, Aahana Kumra, Dia Mirza, Sonu Sood, Pooja Bhatt, Divya Dutta, Sonali Bendre Behl, Goldie Behl, Anupam Kher, Sanjay Dutt, Vidya Balan, Athiya Shetty, Esha Deol, Kundra, Arjun Kapoor, and

"This is the moment that matters... Every vote is a voice that counts," tweeted Priyanka along with a selfie showing off her inked finger.

Aamir, dressed casually, cracked a joke as the media approached him for a byte, but made a point about the importance of voting.

returned to from shooting in to vote and then quickly made his way back to the shoot.

Pooja said it was gratifying to see a long line of voters outside a polling station in Bandra.

"Well done Bandra! You make me proud! Big thank you to all the volunteers and to police personnel keeping vigil," she tweeted before going to cast her vote.

urged: "Vote, not because just your life depends on it. Vote because an entire nation does. One vote can make the difference. Be your change."

Filmmaker Prakash Jha, who has had a tryst with politics, went to vote with his daughter.

"Both, respectfully, for our different preferences! But we voted for the peace, prosperity and pride of our beloved And most of all, the dignity of each of our brothers and sisters of this great nation."

Madhuri wrote: "Voting is our right, let's use it wisely! The future of our country is in our hands. Let's do our duty and vote for "

R. Madhavan, who went to a polling booth with his wife, urged the youth to give "no excuses" for not voting.

wrote: "Go out and vote. Because the future depends on it. And not just our future, but the future of the next generation too. Every vote counts."

This election season, the film fraternity has been visibly divided over support for the competing political parties.

While star candidates like Urmila and are fighting elections, the BJP used Bollywood's soft power and engaged celebrities like Aamir, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, A.R. Rahman, and to appeal to citizens to come out and vote.

On its part, the mobilised to send out a celeb-led message to citizens: "Vote karo, magar soch samajh ke" via a video featuring Kalki Koechlin, Varun Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Nandita Das, Swara Bhasker, Vishal Dadlani, Renuka Shahane and many more.

--IANS

iv-dc-rb/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)