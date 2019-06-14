Beatbox Entertainment brings revolution in studio designing

-
Recording studio designing has been taken to the next level by Beatbox Entertainment Pvt Ltd, which celebrated its success story with industry members here recently.
The focus of the company is on advanced recording studio designing in India.
Suchit Ahuja and Gopal Roy of Beatbox Entertainment hosted a success party for musicians, producers and audio engineers here earlier this month. They also launched the company's new live drum microphones by sE Electronics with a live band music evening.
"It was a get together for the artistes and an acknowledgment of their support for so many years," Ahuja told IANS.
Incorporated in the year 2007, the company established itself as a distributor of studio and recording, professional audio and installed sound equipment.
It has also been a distributor for professional audio and recording gears for many years and working closely with musicians, producers and audio engineers, sound engineers, system integrators, dealers and consultants or architects.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
