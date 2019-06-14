JUST IN
Shooting for horror-comedy film 'RoohiAfza' begins

IANS  |  Mumbai 

The shooting of Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor starrer "RoohiAfza" has commenced.

A post from the official Twitter account of Maddock Films read: "Karne aa rahe hai attention ko kabza, aaj se shuru hoti hai 'RoohiAfza'! (Coming to grab all the attention. 'RoohiAfza' begins today)")

Rajkummar shared a photograph of the film's clapboard and wrote the same caption.

This will be the first time Rajkummar will be seen sharing screen space with Janhvi.

The film, produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and directed by debutant Hardik Mehta, also stars Varun Sharma.

It is slated to release on March 20, 2020. This will be Rajkummar's third collaboration with Dinesh Vijan after "Stree" and "Made in China".

Fri, June 14 2019. 15:04 IST

