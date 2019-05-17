TPV Announces the Availability of the Revolutionary 65" Ambilight Philips Television in India

/ -- The 65" is the largest screen size in the Ambilight range TPV has introduced the patented Ambilight in its upgraded three-sided Ambilight Available on in from 15th May 2019 at INR 138,999 followed by placement in offline channel TPV announced the availability of Philips' much awaited and critically acclaimed Ambilight in the 65" screen size, from the 6700 series in The Ultra Slim 4K UHD LED Smart TV - with 3-sided Ambilight, Saphi and Pixel Precise Ultra HD, is available on in from 15th May at INR 138,999. This Ultra HD TV promises to take the visual experience to an all new level with the Ambilight technology, while also ensuring excellent sharpness, increased depth perception, superior contrast, smooth natural motion, and flawless details.

Commenting on the launch of this revolutionary product, Mr. Arun Menon, Country Business Head, Branded and Audio, TPV Pvt. Ltd. said, "With the patented Ambilight technology, we hope to bring a truly 'beyond the screen' experience for our consumers. This is created by the immersive light play on the wall behind the TV screen led by the content playing on the TV. We are happy to with in to launch our flagship 65" Ambilight in India is a key focus market for Philips TV's and we will continue to launch flagship products here."



Speaking about the partnership with TPV, Garima Gupta, - Televisions, said, "Philips TVs need no introduction in India. We are excited to with TPV and launch Philips' iconic 65" Ambilight TV on Amazon.in. With this partnership, we continue to build a strong portfolio in the televisions category providing customers with a vast selection, great value, fast & reliable delivery with easy exchange and installation. We are confident that this flagship TV, which has already generated much excitement in the country, will resonate well with customers on Amazon.in."



The 65" 65PUT6703S/94 is the largest screen in the range and comes fully equipped with 3-sided Ambilight, which makes movies and games feel more immersive. Intelligent LEDs around the edges of the TV cast onscreen colors onto the walls, and into the room, in real time. One can get perfectly tuned ambient lighting, making the screen feel bigger than it is. With the 'Ambilight music mode' on, the Ambilight output will sync with the music, converting the living room into a virtual sound and light show. Further, when not watching TV, there's even an indirect light mode to turn the set into a sophisticated mood-setting lamp - with any color chosen.

This product is currently available on the through Amazon.in and will also be reaching the offline channels within the next one month. TPV's current is spread across 35000+ stores with more than 200 distributors. There are also plans to enhance the robust after sales network with a target of doubling the current service centers count.

Product Features include -



Modern European Design European minimalistic design sensibility is visible in the floating aluminium stands finished in dark silver matching the ultra-slim bezel.

4K Ultra HD With four times the resolution of conventional Full HD, Ultra HD lights up the screen with over 8 million pixels and their unique Experience improved images regardless of the original content, and enjoy a sharper picture with superior depth, contrast, natural motion and vivid details.

Pixel Precise Ultra HD The beauty of 4K Ultra HD TV is in savouring every detail. Pixel Precise Ultra HD engine converts any input picture into stunning UHD resolution on the screen. Enjoy a smooth, yet sharp moving image and exceptional contrast. Discover deeper blacks, whiter whites, vivid colors and natural skin tones - every time, and from any source.

HDR Plus High Dynamic Range Plus redefines in-home entertainment. Experience a sensory journey with its advanced processing power. Capture the richness and liveliness of the content just as the creator intended. Get ready to enjoy brighter highlights, greater contrast, a broader range of colors and detail like never before.

Saphi TV SAPHI is a fast, intuitive that makes this Philips Smart TV a real pleasure to use. Enjoy great picture quality and one-button access to a clear icon-based menu. Operate the TV with ease, and quickly navigate to popular Philips Smart TV apps including YouTube, Netflix, Amazon Prime and more.

HD HD optimizes by preserving the original sound content so that one can enjoy a better sound from the speakers with crystal-clear dialog.

Micro Dimming Thanks to their special software that analyses the picture in 6,400 different zones and adjusts it accordingly; one can enjoy incredible contrast and image quality for a truly lifelike visual experience.

About



TPV is one of the world's leading monitor and LCD TV manufacturers, along with being a key in the field of visual digital entertainment. TPV concentrates on developing, and marketing Philips branded TV sets (Europe, Russia, Middle East, South America, China, India and selected countries in Asia-Pacific) and products (all around the globe) by means of an exclusive brand license agreement with Philips. We do this by combining the design expertise of (100% owned by TPV) and innovative Philips brand heritage with the operational excellence, flexibility and speed of With these combined strengths, we bring high-quality TV sets to the market: smart and easy to use with sophisticated styling. We believe in creating products that offer a superior and visual experience for consumers. With Philips TVs, TPV is a global leader in the hospitality market.

TPV has 11 production sites, 28 brand offices, 3 R&D centers and employs close to 32,000 people in several locations around the globe. We have been able to drive our growth over the years by leveraging our economies of scale and core competencies in R&D, manufacturing, logistic efficiency and quality.

