Bengal BJP member's son found hanging from tree

A 22-year-old youth, whose father is a gram panchayat member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal's Purulia district, was found hanging from a tree on Thursday, police said.
"Based on information, we recovered the body of Shishupal Sahis on Thursday in Senabona village. He was found hanging from a tree. We haven't yet got any written complaint," a police officer said.
The BJP has blamed Trinamool goons for the youth's death.
