JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Crime-Disaster-Accident

33% polling recorded in Odisha till 1 p.m.

Anupam, SRK bond on Twitter over DDLJ

Business Standard

Bengal BJP member's son found hanging from tree

IANS  |  Kolkata 

A 22-year-old youth, whose father is a gram panchayat member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal's Purulia district, was found hanging from a tree on Thursday, police said.

"Based on information, we recovered the body of Shishupal Sahis on Thursday in Senabona village. He was found hanging from a tree. We haven't yet got any written complaint," a police officer said.

The BJP has blamed Trinamool goons for the youth's death.

--IANS

bnd/ssp/ksk/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, April 18 2019. 13:52 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU