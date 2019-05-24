Bengal verdict: BJP wins 13, Trinamool 15 seats

West Bengal's ruling Trinamool has won 15 constituencies and is leading in seven while the BJP has bagged 13 seats and is leading in five. The is leading in two seats.

Babul Supriyo of the defeated his nearest rival by 1,97,637 votes in

Trinamool's lost to BJP's Subhas Sarkar in Bankura constituency.

S.S. Alhuwalia of the BJP defeated Trinamool Congress' Mamtaz Sanghamita by 2,439 votes in Burwan-Durgapur.

Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee's nephew and is leading by over 3,20,678 votes over Nilanjan Roy

Congress is leading in Baharampur by 79,694 votes over his nearest Trinamool candidate Apurba Sarkar

Trinamool's veteran retained the Kanthi seat by margin of 1,11,668 votes defeating BJP's Debasis Samanta.

Kolkata South's Trinamool nominee Mala Roy won by 1,55,192 votes, defeating of BJP, of defeated BJP's Bharati Ghosh by 10,79,973 votes in Ghatal. chit fund scam accused and Trinamool retained Kolkata North seat by a margin of 1,27,095 votes defeating BJP's Rahul Sinha

In Barrackpore, BJP's was leading by 14,857 votes over Trinamool's outgoing MP

Trinamool's is leading over BJP's Sayantan Basu by 3,50,369 votes in Basirhat.

Birbhum's Trinamool MP and Bengali Satabdi Roy won by 88,924 votes, defeating BJP's Dudh Kumar Mondal.

BJP's Sukanta Majumdar defeated Balurghat's Trinamool MP by a margin of 33,293 votes.

Soumitra Khan of the BJP defeated Trinamool Congress' Shamyal Santra by 78,047 votes in Bishnupur.

Trinamool's MP retained her Barasat seat by over a margin of 1,09,983 votes defeating BJP's Mrinal Kanti Debnath.

Sougata Roy of defeated BJP's Shamik Bhattacharya 53,002 votes in Dumdum. Locket Chatterjee of the BJP defeated Trinamool Congress' Ratna De Nag by 73,362 votes in Hooghly.

