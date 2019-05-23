Most turncoats in Bengal leading in LS polls

Jumping parties has augured well for most of BJP candidates, who defected either from state's ruling Trinamool or the Left parties, as they were in the lead in the polls, according to the data on Thursday.

The BJP candidates in at least 10 of the state's 42 constituencies have been imported from other parties, or are fresh recruits into the saffron fold.

Arjun Singh, a Trinamool 'strongman' and former MLA from Bhatpara, was leading over his nearest candidate for Trinamool and former Union by a slender margin in the Barrackpore seat.

Singh crossed over to the BJP days after the party leadership turned down his plea for being nominated as a candidate from Barrackpore.

Former Trinamool who was expelled for "anti-party activity, and secured the saffron party's nomination from his old constituency Bishnupur, was leading over Shyamal Santra of Trinamool.

Khan is barred from entering the district for six weeks by the due to ongoing criminal cases against him. He was, however, allowed to file his nomination by the court, but the bar on his entry into most areas of the constituency remained, forcing his wife to do the campaigning on his behalf.

In North Bengal's Cooch Behar, the saffron party's Nisith Pramanik, a former Trinamool youth leader against whom, at one time, BJP workers had a litany of complaints, was ahead of state's ruling party candidate Incidentally, Adhikari is also a turncoat, having switched his allegiance from the Forward to the Trinamool.

In another battle between two turncoats, three-term CPI-M MLA, Khagen Murmu, who had joined the BJP ahead of the general elections, was leading in Malda North against Trinamool's who won the seat last time on a ticket.

Two other party switchers, who fought on BJP tickets, however, were trailing.

After crossing over to the BJP following his expulsion from the Trinamool for "anti-party activities", Anupam Hazra, a member of the outgoing from Bolpur, was trailing against Bengali and ruling party nominee in Jadavpur constituency.

Formerly a two-time CPI-M lawmaker, - the only Muslim woman candidate nominated by the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections - was in the second place in Jangipur of district. Trinamool's Khalilur Rahaman was in the lead from the constituency.

Trinamool seems headed for mixed results by roping in political leaders from the

Abu Taher Khan, a former Congress MLA, was leading from over his nearest rival of the Congress.

However, Apurba Sarkar, another ex Congress lawmaker, was trailing against Congress veteran Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in Baharampur Lok Sabha constituency.

