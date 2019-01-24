Berlusconi refloats political career as European Parliament candidate

Silvio Berlusconi, an Italian who has made comebacks from political, legal, personal and even health woes, is to relaunch his career by running as a candidate in the forthcoming election, his party said on Thursday.

The four-times of and of centre-right populist which belongs to had informed them in October that he planned to put himself forward for the polls, to be held between May 23-26, the group told news.

"Personal opinions aside and without considering events that have taken place in recent years, we are talking about someone who has governed on three occasions and who can recover centre-right votes in Italy," said EPP Antonio López Istúriz.

"At the moment those in power are the far right and far left. Let's hope Berlusconi and the Christian-Democrats can reverse the situation and restore Italian for Europe, which is currently in the hands of ( of the Northern League) and ( of the Five Star Movement)," he said.

Berlusconi was rated as Italy's fifth-richest businessman, according to magazine. Party sources suggested that the media mogul's campaign would no doubt be peppered with controversy and would draw a lot of

Antonio Tajani, the President and of Forza Italia, congratulated Berlusconi on Twitter: "Excellent news on the candidacy of Berlusconi the European! I was sure that he would be on the field once again to defend the freedom and the right of the citizens to have a job and not to be harassed by unfair taxes!"

Berlusconi has kept a low profile over the last few months but has posted on several times to outline his agenda for which would involve reinforcing economic and fiscal cohesion within the bloc, pushing for a union as well as harmonizing foreign policy and building an and common defence policy.

Berlusconi, considered by many as a controversial heavyweight on Italy's political scene, was a member of the between 1999-2001. He was Italian for nine years during which he was convicted of tax fraud and handed a four-year prison sentence, three of which were pardoned immediately.

He was barred from public office for two years. At the time of his conviction in August 2013, he was over 70, so instead of going to prison he was forced to do community work for a year.

Berlusconi was also involved in a sex scandal for his infamous "bunga bunga" parties that led to him being charged with using underage sex workers, although he was later found not guilty on appeal.

