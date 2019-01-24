Dynasty politics: BJP has its own share

Priyanka Gandhi's full-fledged plunge into active may have re-ignited a debate on political dynasties but it may also hold the mirror to the BJP which has often accused the first family of of imposing family on the country.

The newest member of the Gandhi family has walked onto the political turf carrying a legacy of five generations but no political party except perhaps the Communist bloc, with rare exceptions, can claim to be dynasty free.

Narendra Modi, whose ordinary tea-seller image had a positive impact in the last elections, has often mocked political families. But he has not been able to get rid of the "menace" of family in his own party even though ordinary backgrounds of their leaders are routinely projected as a unique selling proposition of the ruling brigade.

Even a cursory look at the composition of the current Lok Sabha gives away the family roots of many politicians who are popular faces.

Among the second generation leaders include newly appointed interim Finance Piyush Goyal, the son of the late In fact, there are many young BJP MPs who have taken over the baton from their fathers.

Anurag Thakur from is the son of former state Chief Poonam Mahajan, from Mumbai North Central, carries forward the legacy of her late father Pramod Mahajan, who was one of the most influential Ministers in the Pankaja Munde, the daughter of late Gopinath Munde, is a Minister in the BJP government in

is the son of Gangadharpant Fadnavis, who was a member of the Legislative Council and his aunt was a

and her son Varun Gandhi, despite being an adjunct of the Gandhi lineage, hold the BJP flag in Parliament. for Home is the son of Rinchin Kharu, who was the first pro-tem speak of

Rajnath Singh's son is an MLA from Noida in as is the case with senior leader and whose son is an MLA from Lucknow East.

Former Rajasthan Vasundhara, herself the daughter of one of BJP's founders Vijayaraje Scindia, has her son in the Lok Sabha. Her sister was for long a and continues to be an MLA there.

Former Sahib Singh Verma's son is an from Former Assembly Charthi Lal Goel's son is current

Similarly, former Karnataka Chief Minister is an MLA and his son was recently elected from Shimoga Lok Sabha seat.

Then there is Jayant Sinha, MP from Hazaribagh and a Union Minister, the son of BJP veteran who last year severed his links with BJP.

Rajvir Singh, son of former Kalyan Singh, is an MP from Etah.

Dharmendra Pradhan, who is being touted as a Chief aspirant in Odisha, is the son of Debendra Pradhan, who was a Minister in the

The problem in is at another level. Under the umbrella Gandhi dynasty, there are several sub-families.

Jyotiraditya Scindia from is the son of late Madhavrao Scindia, is the son of late and is the daughter of late Santosh

Apart from the two principal parties, dynasty is the basic foundation of most of the regional players who run their organisations as fiefdom.

The in represents Mulayam Singh Yadav's clan. The Badals in drive (Badal) and is synonymous with the Thackeray family. Abdullahs are leading the National Conference while the PDP is led by the Mufti clan in The late M. Karunanidhi's son M.K spearheads the DMK. is the son of the legendary Biju Patnaik.

The clan culture prevails across the board, covering the entire Indian political spectrum.

--IANS

gd-and/vsc

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)