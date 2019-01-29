'Bhonsle' to release in May-July: Manoj Bajpayee

Bajpayee says the team of "Bhonsle" is trying to release the film between May and July for the Indian audience.

The actor, who was just awarded the Padma Shri for his contribution in field of arts, was interacting with the media here on Monday.

Talking about the film, he said: "'Bhonsle' will release after 'Son Chiriya' around May-June.

"I have played the titular role and also co-produced it. It has been appreciated in many international film festivals all over the world.

"Bhonsle" was launched at It premiered in the 'A Window on Asian Cinema' section of

It was also screened in the non-competitive India Story section at and

Talking about his debut in digital platform, he said: "I am also doing called 'Family Man' for Prime Videos. It is an unique one, people will have lots of fun watching it."

who hails from a small village of Narkatiaganj, Bihar, said that he had no idea that people from his village will celebrate his becoming a Padma Shri.

"I am happy that people from my village are celebrating this occasion by exchanging sweets. I had no the idea that they would be so happy but I am really thankful to them for their love and support.

"I hope in future also, I would be able be to give them many more occasion like these to celebrate in my village," he said.

"Bhonsle" revolves around a retired cop who befriends a North Indian girl and her brother, when the politicians are trying to get rid of the migrants.

The film stars Bajpayee, and in pivotal roles.

It is directed by Devashish Makhija and produced by Manoj Bajpayee, Piiyush Singh, and

