Hindi film music nowadays not up to the mark: Dharmesh Darshan

Filmmaker has said that Hindi film music, nowadays, is not up to the mark as compared to earlier generations.

was interacting with the media at 11th Mirchi Music Awards jury's meet and greet session along with Shankar Mahadevan, Pankaj Udhas, Talat Aziz, and in on Monday.

has delivered hit music through his like 'Raja Hindustani', 'Dhadkan' and 'Bewafaa'.

Darshan said that recent time's film music is not up to the mark.

"I feel now it is necessary that we lift up the standards of music because since last 6-7 years, our film music is not up to the mark. It is not bad either. All are trying their level best but it is not as per the expectations," he said.

Earlier, music was good but we couldn't match up to the standards of earlier generation and now, the scenario is even worse. This award ceremony's jury has tried to encourage everybody. I have been told that it's one of the fair award ceremonies. So, I feel a should get the recognition without any politics whether he is popular or not.

When asked Darshan whether classical and Ghazal forms of music should be incorporated in film music, he said, "I have incorporated many Ghazals in my I think I am the only director, who has worked with Nusrat Ali Khan, Ghulam Ali, Lata Mangeshkar, and in commercial We should bring back Ghazals and Thumri in mainstream music."

"I think private albums and cinema albums should co-exist in current scenario. Nowadays, there is lot of competition in music industry. So, it is necessary that artists should make their own identity in the industry through ghazals, independent music or film music," he noted.

Dharmesh Darshan's last directorial titled ' Ki Khatir' released in 2006 which starred and in lead roles.

