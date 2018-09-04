Manoj Bajpayee's 'Bhonsle' to have its world premiere at Busan International Film Festival 2018

Bajpayee's "Bhonsle" is all set to have its world premiere at International Festival.

The film, directed by Devashish Makhija, has been nominated for the "Kim Jiseok Award" in the A Window on Asian Cinema section of the festival.

"We are honoured to premiere in the prestigious Festival. 'Bhonsle' is my third film after 'Aligarh' and 'In The Shadows' to premiere at 'Bhonsle' is special for me in so many ways. I have co-produced it and it is coming out in the 25th year of my career," Bajpayee said in a statement.

"The script came to me four and a half years ago, I strongly believed in the script and the and we are fortunate to find an amazing producing with I am glad that our vision is turning into reality and Busan selection proves that we were on the right path," he said.

The political drama will feature Bajpayee as a terminally ill lone wolf Maharashtrian cop Bhonsle, retired against his will, in politically tumultuous Mumbai, who finds himself forging an unlikely companionship with a 23-year-old North-Indian girl and her little brother, while the raging conflict destroying the world around them reaches his doorstep.

The film also features a stellar cast like Marathi star Santosh Juvekar, theatre artiste Ipshita Chakraborty Singh and child

The film is produced by Bajpayee Productions, Golden Ratio Films, Promodome Motion Pictures and Indie Muviz and is slated to release later this year.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)