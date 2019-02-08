Bhubaneswar to host women's 4-nation tournament

The Federation (AIFF) will organise the Hero Gold Cup, a four-nation competition, from February 9 to 15 at here.

It is organised in association with the

The tournament will see women's national teams from India, Iran, and lock horns with each other.

The final face-off between the two top teams will be held on February 15.

AIFF said, "The tournament is meant to provide an opportunity to the Indian team to face other teams in a competitive format. This will warm up the teams ahead of the upcoming Tokyo Olympic Qualification Round 2."

In November, the Indian team crossed a significant barrier by qualifying for the second round of the 2020 Tokyo Qualifier for the first time.

Interestingly, the other three teams are also in the fray of the Olympic qualifiers Round 2.

While is ranked ninth, is ranked 11th, stands on the 12th position and is positioned 20th in Asia, according to the latest available rankings for women.

"Through our collaboration with the AIFF, we have already made Odisha the youth hub by housing the Under-15 and Under-19 teams in the state. We are also committed to the development of women's and our support to the Gold Cup is one of the many things we plan to do on that front," said Secretary

