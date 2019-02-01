Indian women's football team faces Iran in opening match of inaugural Hero Gold Cup tournament

The Indian women's team faces in their opening match of the inaugural Hero Gold Cup international tournament at the Stadium here on February 9.

The four-nation tournament, the first such competition in for the senior women's team, is being organised by the Federation association with the government.

Along with and Iran, the tournament will also feature and

The tournament will be played in a round-robin format with the two top teams playing in the final on February 15.

said the the primary objective of the tournament was to provide the best of exposure to the women's team as they prepare for the second round of the Olympic Qualifiers in April.

"The Hero Gold Cup is meant to provide additional opportunity for the Indian women's national team to face other powerful teams in a competitive format," Das said.

"While our team has been playing in friendlies overseas, we feel hosting such a competition will boost the growing popularity of women's in India. Football followers in India deserve a chance to witness our national teams in action," Das added.

is ranked 44 in the Women's Ranking, followed by on 60, and on 108. India is ranked 62.

In November last year, India qualified for the second round of the AFC Olympic Qualifiers for the first time.

"It was a pleasure that AIFF came forward with the proposal for the Women's Gold Cup. Odisha's commitment towards sports, and especially promotion of women's football is well-known. Stadium stands ready to welcome the women's teams for the 4-nation Gold Cup," Commissioner-cum-Secretary of government said.

Schedule:



February 9: vs (4pm); India vs (7pm).

February 11: Myanmar vs Iran (4pm); India vs Nepal (7pm).

February 13: Iran vs Nepal (4pm); India vs Myanmar (7pm).

February 15: Final.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)