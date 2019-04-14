Big Synergy teams with 'Mirzapur', 'Fukrey' makers

Reliance Entertainment's Big has teamed up with three filmmakers to create a titled " Parda Zarda", described as an intoxicating love story set amidst the trade barons of

is the joint venture of three successful filmmakers - Mrighdeep Lamba ("Fukrey" and " Returns"), Gurmmeet Singh ("Mirzapur" and "Inside Edge") and Shilpi Dasgupta (yet untitled under-production film with Sonakshi Sinha and Badshah

They have joined forces with Big to create " Parda Zarda".

Dasgupta said in a statement: "The series brims with extraordinary, real characters, intense pride, devious deceit, violent retribution, but above all majestic love. ' Parda Zarda' is a sensory overload that will leave audiences numb in its aftermath, much like a hit of the opiate that has been deployed to win wars and change fortunes in for centuries.

"Indeed, much of the history of our region has been dictated by whosoever has controlled "

Rajiv Bakshi, CEO, Big Synergy, said the show will reflect their ambition to create path-breaking fiction content.

"With our current and prospective collaborations with A-List creators in Bollywood and regional markets, we're all set to entertain viewers with top-notch content," he said.

The upcoming series is being helmed by Namit Sharma.

"Set against a fresh, unseen milieu, the series has all the elements of an epic tale that straddles human drama, organised crime and political machinations... But at its heart, it is a beautiful love story."

