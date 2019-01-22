JUST IN
Bihar court orders FIR against Gujarat Chief Minister Rupani and state Congress MLA Thakore

IANS  |  Patna 

A Bihar court on Tuesday ordered filing of an FIR against Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and state's Congress MLA Alpesh Thakore for the violence against migrant workers from Bihar in Gujarat.

The Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate court after hearing the case directed that an FIR be lodged in Kanti police station in Muzaffarpur against Rupani and Thakore.

Social activist Tamanna Hashmi had filed the case in Muzaffarpur's Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court last year.

In his petition, the complainant said that Rupani failed to control the violence against Bihari migrant workers in Gujarat and that Thakore's Sena had forced migrant workers to flee.

