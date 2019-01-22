Bihar court orders FIR against Gujarat Chief Minister Rupani and state Congress MLA Thakore

-
ALSO READ
Court orders FIR against Gujarat CM, Alpesh Thakor for attacks on migrants from Bihar
Case filed in Bihar against Gujarat CM, Alpesh Thakore
Cong workers try to show black flags to Guj CM Rupani to protest attacks on Hindi-speaking migrants
Complaints lodged in Bihar courts against MP CM Kamal Nath over migrant comment
Cong's Purvanchal Morcha protests outside Gujarat Bhawan over attacks on Hindi-speaking migrants
-
A Bihar court on Tuesday ordered filing of an FIR against Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and state's Congress MLA Alpesh Thakore for the violence against migrant workers from Bihar in Gujarat.
The Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate court after hearing the case directed that an FIR be lodged in Kanti police station in Muzaffarpur against Rupani and Thakore.
Social activist Tamanna Hashmi had filed the case in Muzaffarpur's Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court last year.
In his petition, the complainant said that Rupani failed to control the violence against Bihari migrant workers in Gujarat and that Thakore's Sena had forced migrant workers to flee.
--IANS
ik/prs
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU