Bihar Deputy CM dares Priyanka to contest against Modi

IANS  |  Patna 

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Friday dared Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi to contest from Varanasi against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha elections.

"If Priyanka Gandhi has confidence on her popularity as a Congress leader, she should contest against Modi from Varanasi. I challenge Priyanja Gandhi to contest from there," Sushil Modi said here.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said people were asking why she had decided not to contest against Modi.

First Published: Fri, April 26 2019. 19:40 IST

