Bihar Deputy CM dares Priyanka to contest against Modi

-
ALSO READ
Modi to hold roadshow in Varanasi on Thursday
Modi to address rallies from Mar 28
Cong confused over its CM candidate in Raj: PM
Priyanka's appointment to have no bearing on LS polls: Sushil Modi
PM Modi roamed around the world, but didn't visit a single village of his LS constituency: Priyanka Gandhi
-
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Friday dared Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi to contest from Varanasi against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha elections.
"If Priyanka Gandhi has confidence on her popularity as a Congress leader, she should contest against Modi from Varanasi. I challenge Priyanja Gandhi to contest from there," Sushil Modi said here.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said people were asking why she had decided not to contest against Modi.
--IANS
ik/mr
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU