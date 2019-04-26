Union Minister Prasad, R.K. Singh file nomination

Two high-profile (BJP) leaders -- Union Ministers and -- on Friday filed their nomination papers from

While Prasad filed his nomination papers from Patna Sahib constituency, Singh did the same from Ara constituency in the state.

Prasad, a member, was accompanied by senior party leaders while filing his nomination papers.

Prasad replaces as the BJP nominee for the seat. Sinha had contested from this seat in 2014

Sinha will, however, be contesting again from the Patna Sahib constituency but on a ticket. He switched loyalties recently.

Before filing nomination, Prasad held a big meeting here. Among the attendees was Yoga Guru Baba Ramdeo, who blessed him.

This is first time that Prasad is contesting the Lok Sabha polls.

Singh filed nomination papers from Ara with much fanfare. He was accompanied by various BJP leaders and a large number of supporters.

